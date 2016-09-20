making a point:Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, K.S. Eshwarappa having a word with B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA for Shikaripur, in Shivmaogga on Monday. State president of the BJP Backward Community Morcha, B.J. Puttaswamy, looks on.— PHOTO: Vaidya

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, K.S. Eshwarappa, has said that the discontent among the activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party over the manner in which party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa made appointments to key posts have not been doused yet.

The leaders, who were with Mr. Yeddyurappa in the Karnataka Janata Paksha, have been offered key responsibilities in various morchas and district committees of the BJP in large numbers now. This has naturally created disappointment among the large section of senior and loyal workers of the party. Mr. Yeddyurappa took decisions in an unilateral manner and the core committee of the party was also not consulted over the issue, Mr. Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Monday.

Mr. Eshwarappa had met party central leaders to express his disappointment over the issue.

He said that the party central leaders had invited him to Delhi to gather information of the ground realities prevailing in Karnataka. He said that during his visit to Delhi he had apprised party national president Amit Shah over the issue. Mr. Eshwarappa, however, said that the prevailing differences will be resolved through talks.

On the opposition expressed by Mr. Yeddyurappa to the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the brigade was formed at a time when a large section of BJP leaders had vented their opposition to the manner in which Mr. Yeddyurappa had made appointments to key positions in the party. “It is true that initially Mr. Yeddyurappa had opposed the formation of the brigade... but now he has maintained silence over the issue,” he said.

He reiterated that the brigade has no direct relationship with the BJP. However, he said the brigade’s objective was to bring the party back to power in the State. The brigade comprise intellectuals, bureaucrats, pontiffs belonging to Backward Classes, and SCs, STs disappointed with the Congress rule in the State but do not want to identify directly with the BJP.

Owing to the formation of the brigade, the votes of SCs, STs and Backward Classes will swing in favour of the BJP in the next Assembly elections and Mr. Yeddyurappa is also aware of this, Mr. Eshwarappa said.