BJP claims dues amounting to Rs. 380 crore was pending for two years

The district and city units of BJP demanded the state government to direct managements of various sugar factories to clear the dues for 2014-15 and 2015-16, else initiate stringent action against them (managements). Staging a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday, party leaders said dues amounted to Rs. 380 crore.

District BJP-Raitha Morcha president Basangouda V. Sidramani said the state government was also not passing on the financial relief provided to drought affected farmers. Though the centre released Rs.1,450 crore as input subsidy for the kharif/rabi crop failure/losses due to drought last year, around Rs. 308 crore was still due to the growers who lost their rabi crops last year. The amount was still with the tahsildars concerned, he charged.

Submitting a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Mr. Sidramani claimed a large number of farmers were left out of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana this year due to inadequate awareness. The state government has not bothered to create awareness about the scheme, he alleged.

Drawing attention towards drought-like conditions in certain belts which witnessed deficit rainfall this year, he demanded the government to desilt water tanks in close proximity to rivers and reservoirs and fill them with water. He said many tanks were either dry or had little storage. He charged that the government was not providing funds to complete lift irrigation schemes and multi-village drinking water supply schemes.