Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Kannada and Culture Umashree has said that the process of digitising all major Kannada works will be initiated soon.

She was speaking to presspersons after participating in the Rajyotsava celebrations at the District Police Grounds here on Tuesday. She said that the State government had signed a memorandum of understanding with Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, to provide technological assistance for the works and putting them online.

“Kannada is one of the oldest and richest languages in the world. Great works produced in the language still remain inaccessible to common Kannada readers and enthusiasts spread across the world. We want to digitise all these works and put them online,” she said.