Awareness of the importance of exercising regularly to keep fit seems to be spreading in Hubballi as the city gets ready for the annual ‘10K Run’ on Sunday.

The run, organised by the Hubballi Fitness Club, an organisation of doctors and other professionals, has attracted people from different walks of life and even senior citizens and the physically challenged.

Nagaling Muragi, a professional tabla artist and a paraplegic (paralysed on both legs), has registered for the 10K Run, while another differently-abled person, Shivu Ekangi Manakwad, who drives an autorickshaw to earn a living, has registered for the 5K Run.

Both of them will be participating on tricycles. International paralympic athlete Malathi Holla will be there to motivate them and many others.

While their willingness to participate in the run has impressed the event organisers, what has overwhelmed them is the interest shown by senior citizens. Eighty-three-year-old P.B. Patil, 75-year-old Shaik and V.G. Patil, 74-year-old Venkannavar and 69-year-old Shivappa Salaki are among the senior citizens who have registered for the 10K Run.

“The response has been overwhelming. Our aim is to sensitise the public of the importance of regular exercise and jogging/running, and we are glad that more people have shown interest this year,” said Maheshkumar Shankar, event coordinator and physician.

He added that on Saturday, sports bibs will be distributed to those who have already registered for the 10K Run. Spot registration will be open for the event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day at KLE Institute of Technology on Gokul Road. Along with the institute, VRL Crisp News and Marvel Property Ltd. too are helping conduct the event, he said.