well begun:Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, K.S. Eshwarappa, andother leaders of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade at the inauguration of the brigade’sDharwad district unit in Hubballi on Thursday.— photo: kiran bakale

Attempting to clarify the reported differences between him and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, K.S. Eshwarappa, who is the support behind the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, on Thursday said the differences would continue for a while.

“I don’t know why Mr. Yeddyurappa is opposing the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade. But I am confident that the differences will be sorted out and he will participate in the programmes of the brigade,” Mr. Eshwarappa said after inaugurating the Dharwad unit of SRB in Hubballi.

After SRB president K. Virupakshappa, who is a former MP from Koppal, clarified in his introductory remarks that the brigade was not against any leader, including Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Mr. Yeddyurappa, Mr. Eshwarappa said their objective is to ensure justice for the backward classes and Dalits.

He said the brigade would work towards the education of the poor and the oppressed, who have been “cheated for decades” by the Congress. “But now the time has come for the oppressed to teach the Congress a lesson and bring BJP to power. During its five years in power, BJP did more for the oppressed classes,” he said.

Alleging that Mr. Siddaramaiah had forgotten the Dalits and backward classes after coming to power, Mr. Eshwarappa said the former still had time to make amends. “You still have time. In the next Budget, let him allocate Rs. 10,000 crore for the welfare of Dalits and backward classes,” he said.

He said the brigade had recorded vast growth in just two months and thus, a lot of leaders, including Congress leaders, were questioning the need for it. He added that the SRB convention at Haveri on October 1 would mark the beginning of a new political movement for the uplift of the downtrodden.