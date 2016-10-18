All’s well:Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS joint general secretary, K. S. Eshwarappa,Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, and B. S. Yeddyurappa, BJP State president, share a lighter moment at a programme organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad,in Shivamogga on Monday.— PHOTO: VAIDYA

The misunderstandings were over Sangolli Rayanna Brigade and appointment to key party posts

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa has said that the differences between him and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa over the appointment to key posts in the party and on the activities of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade have been resolved.

Mr. Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Monday that he had a detailed discussion with Mr. Yeddyurappa over these issues on October 15. The confusions in this regard have been cleared now, he said, but refused to divulge further details on the talks.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that he will henceforth not directly get involved in the activities of the brigade. He clarified that the brigade will continue as a non-political organisation and he will attend its programmes only on the invitation of the organisers. Replying to a query Mr. Eshwarappa said that he had planned to mobilise the support of Dalits and people from the Backward Classes for BJP through the brigade. However, Mr. Yeddyurappa had expressed displeasure over this. The organisers of the brigade have also decided to maintain it as a non-political organisation.

He said that owing to these developments, he decided not to have direct involvement in the activities of the brigade.

Not in public: BSY

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Yeddyurappa has said that he will not discuss the issue of differences between him and Mr. Eshwarappa in public. Such issues should be resolved within the forum of the party, he said.

It may be mentioned here that after the activities of the brigade had commenced, Mr. Eshwarappa and Mr. Yeddyurappa had not shared dais at any programme in the district. On Monday, both the leaders attended a programme organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the city in which they were also seen conversing with each other in a cheerful manner.