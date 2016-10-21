Following complaints of drinking water shortage in rural areas, the district administration has decided to send a proposal to the Regional Commissioner of Belagavi seeking the release of water to the district through the Malaprabha Right Bank Canal (MRBC).

This decision was taken at a meeting convened on Wednesday by Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli to review the drinking water situation. Chairing the meeting, Mr. Bommanahalli said four of the five taluks in Dharwad district have been declared drought-hit by the State government. The proposal will seek the release of 800 cusecs of water for a minimum of 20 days to fill the tanks and meet the water requirements of the district.

The water released through the canal will be used to fill the tanks in Navalgund, Hubballi and Kundgol taluks, and subsequently supplied to villages identified with acute shortage of drinking water. The Regional Commissioner will be informed about the drought situation, he said. Once the date of water release is fixed, special teams comprising tahsildars, taluk panchayat executive officials, Panchayat Raj wing engineers and the police will be formed.

This team will see to it that no one draws water illegally. If any such cases are found, a criminal case will be filed and the pumpset seized, Mr. Bommanahalli said. He also instructed officials to inspect the canal gates and see if there are any maintenance works to be taken up. He also directed them to complete the new tank construction work at Annigeri at the earliest.

He said the multi-village drinking water scheme at Kundgol taluk should be completed soon and cleanliness maintained at the Kiresur tank bed. Security personnel should be deployed to guard the tank and ensure that waste isn’t dumped there, he said, adding that tank water should be sampled every week.