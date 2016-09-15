Members of the BJP Raitha Morcha and farmers from Navalgund, Kundgol, Hubballi and Kalaghatagi have demanded a special package for farmers hit by crop loss due to adverse weather.

They took out a protest rally here on Wednesday and staged a sit-in in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, displaying their withered BT cotton and maize crops.

For the third consecutive season, Dharwad district has failed to receive good rains, and hence, farmers have incurred heavy losses. Parts of Dharwad taluk and Kalaghatagi have received good rainfall, but in the remaining taluks, agricultural activities have come to a standstill. BT cotton, maize, groundnut, soya, potato and chilli crops have started to wither. Moreover, the delay in crediting crop insurance to the farmers who incurred losses last season has added to the woes, they said.

BJP Raitha Morcha district unit president Arvind Egangoudar said if the authorities don’t take action immediately, the Raitha Morcha would take out a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ rally and protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha.

Displaying their withered crops, farmers stage sit-in in front of DC’s office in Dharwad