Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangha, Chitradurga district unit, took out a procession and staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday in support of their demand for compensation in view of the crash in onion price.

The agitators took out a procession through the main streets of the city to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They also raised slogans against the State government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not taking any steps to protect the interests of farmers.

Amid a drought in the last four years, farmers in the district had decided to grow onion with the hope that the district would receive good rainfall this season. Since monsoon had failed this season also, farmers had managed to protect their crops by drilling new borewells and also by supplying water through tankers. But the sudden price crash had put farmers in deep trouble. In view of the farmers’ plight, the State government should release Rs. 16,000 compensation per acre of land to help farmers in distress.