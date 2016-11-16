The dharna being staged by members of the Koragara Zilla Samiti in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding better facilities for the Koraga community entered the third day here on Wednesday.

Addressing the protestors here, Susheela Nada, leader of the Samiti, said that the State government should implement the recommendations made in the Mohammed Peer Report especially with regard to healthcare facilities. A comprehensive health survey of the community should be undertaken especially because the population of the Koraga community was going down with every passing decade. The population of the community was down to 11,133 in 2011. This was a cause for great concern. Proper healthcare would help reveal problems if any and solutions for them could be thought of.

The members of the Koraga community could get treatment in private hospitals and the government used to reimburse them. But this had stopped for the last two months as the government grants had stopped. This facility should be continued as it provided better healthcare to the members of the community, she said.

The dharna would continue till the Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, Pramod Madhwaraj, who is also the District in-charge Minister, accepted their memorandum, she said.