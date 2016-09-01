Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Om Prakash has warned police personnel against “going to media for small things”, saying the department would initiate disciplinary action against such people.

Speaking to reporters after attending a passing-out parade of the civil police here on Wednesday, he advised the police to develop mental and physical ability to “handle work pressure” and perform their duties. Going to the media would not sort out issues, he said.

Mr. Om Prakash said the personnel can approach the government and also Karnataka Administrative Tribunal to get their problems solved.

This comes a day after Home Minister G. Parameshwara sought reports from the police authorities in Uttara Kannada and Ballari districts on questions raised by two women sub-inspectors about the functioning of the department.

Revati, PSI at Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, resigned after alleging that her seniors were not allowing her to discharge her duties, while Gayathri Farhan, PSI in Ballari, wrote on Facebook about the odds against which women in the department work. A few months ago, Anupama Shenoy, Deputy SP of Kudligi, quit alleging political interference and aired her views widely on TV.

The Home Minister on Tuesday said a programme has been taken up to sensitise senior officers on handling juniors, particularly women. Counselling sessions too have been organised for senior policemen in each district to create awareness.