The Directorate-General of Foreign Trade of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has set up a regional office here.

A public notification to this effect was issued on Wednesday.

The new office has been housed at the permanent exhibition complex at Autonagar. Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura, which were hitherto under the Bengaluru office, would come under its jurisdiction, said a press release. During her visit to Belagavi in August, Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, had promised to establish the office in Belagavi to support the trade and industry here and other cities in the north Karnataka region.

The DGFT notification said that the territorial jurisdiction of the Regional Authority, Bengaluru, had been re-allocated.