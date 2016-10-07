Meenakshi Bannanje, president of Udupi City Municipal Council, removing pictures oftobacco and others drugs to mark the anti-drugs campaign of Campus Front ofIndia in Udupi on Thursday.

Campus Front of India organises anti-drugs campaign

Virupaksha Devaramane, psychiatrist, said on Thursday that youth especially students should develop good hobbies and keep away from drugs. He was speaking at the anti-drugs campaign organised by the district unit of Campus Front of India here.

Dr. Devaraname said that the problem of drugs and other addictions mostly arose from youth who did not how to handle their leisure time. That was when most youth fell into bad company and developed bad habits.

Peer pressure, self-medication hypothesis and experimentation were some of the factors which made the youth to try smoking, consume alcohol and do drugs. According to a study, if anyone was doing these things before he/she was 22, the chances of dependency were more. People who had these addictions suffered from many physical and mental problems. Students should take it as their own responsibility that they would not try smoking, drinking and drugs before they were 22 and also to see that their friends or neighbours did not do it.

Alcohol and smoking were “gateway drugs” as the youth were later likely to try other drugs.

There were about 400 chemicals in a cigarette. Of them, nearly 40 were carcinogenic. The use of cannabis could lead to reduced sperm count and even impotency.

“You (youth) should say ‘No’ to drugs and also keep away your friends from them by talking to them,” Dr. Devaramane said. Meenakshi Bannanje, president of the Udupi City Municipal Council, said that the youth should realise that their lives were too precious to get addicted to drugs. It was essential that there was more awareness on the issues related to drugs and other addictions in society, she said.

Mohammed Tufhail, president of the State unit of CFI, Sadakath B., general secretary, Irshad, member of the State committee, Mohammed Attaulla, president of the Dakshina Kannada unit, and Mohammed Iqbal, were present.

Earlier, members of CFI took out a procession from the Clock Tower to Bannanje Narayanaguru Sabha Bhavan.