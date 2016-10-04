H.D. Deve Gowda, the former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) national president, has welcomed the Union government’s move to change its stand on constituting the Cauvery River Management Board.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Deve Gowda said the Union government had responded positively to his appeal on the issue.

“The Prime Minister has taken my hunger protest seriously. Now, the Centre has corrected the mistake it committed on September 30,” he said.

The Union government, earlier, had agreed to constitute the board. However, on Monday, the Centre revised its stand.

Mr. Deve Gowda said he had spoken to PM Narendra Modi and appealed to him not to constitute the board.

“I had begun a fast unto death in Bengaluru opposing the constitution of the river management board. The Chief Minister, and many other Ministers and leaders had appealed to me to give up the protest. I told all of them that I would continue with the hunger strike until the demand was met. I am prepared to sacrifice my life for this issue,” he said.

Further, Mr. Deve Gowda said the Prime Minister held a meeting with the concerned officials in the evening.

“I spoke to both the Prime Minister and the Attorney General during the day. They responded to my request positively,” he said. He also wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is currently hospitalised in Chennai, a speedy recovery. “My struggle is not against any individual, but against the injustice the people of our State are facing. I pray for her speedy recovery,” he said.