The former Prime Minister and Lok Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda visited Hasanamba temple in Hassan on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife, Channamma, and other members of his family.

Assistant Commissioner of Hassan H.L. Nagaraj had met Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Saturday and extended him an invite to visit the temple. Earlier, leaders of the JD(S) had criticised the district administration for not inviting elected representatives for the Hasanamba festival.

As it was the weekend, many devotees visited the temple. People waited for hours before they could enter the temple. Some of them raised objections when their entry was restricted to allow senior politicians and other important persons entry. The police and ex-servicemen handling the crowd faced a tough time.