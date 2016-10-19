The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, here on Tuesday, said he would oppose the uniform civil code for the country.

At a press conference, Mr. Gowda stressed that every religion had its customs and traditions and must not be interfered with. “There is a Muslim Personal Law Board to discuss the triple talaaq issue. The religion has its own people to decide on that. Why should others intervene,” he asked.

Further, he remarked the issue of women seeking entry into Shani Temple should not have gone to the courts. “How many women have entered the temple after the court’s verdict? Has Madesnana (a practice in which people roll over plantain leaves with left-over food) been stopped? There are people who follow such practices because of their faith in them. Such things should be left to individual choice,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to recent surgical strike at the borders, Mr. Deve Gowda said he was briefed about the attacks in detail. He had congratulated the government on them.