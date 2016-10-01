TOPICS

"Supreme Court judgment is nothing but death warrant to Karnataka. But I will appeal to the people to maintain peace".

Even as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to hold another all-party meeting to seek consensus on the Supreme Court order directing Karnataka to release 6000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda launched a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha on Saturday morning, protesting against the “injustice” meted out to Karnataka in the Cauvery issue.

He began his protest, after paying floral tributes to the statues of B.R. Ambedkar and the Mahatama. Intervention of the Centre is the need of the hour, he told the media. “I have also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the issue with his Cabinet members. I don’t blame anybody for the crisis. We don’t have any intention to do injustice to Tamil Nadu. Even if we don’t have water to drink, let us release water to Tamil Nadu.”

Demanding a team of experts to be sent to study the situation in reservoirs of both the States, he said; “Let them first understand the ground reality.”

Recalling his fight in Parliament on the issue, he said; “Supreme Court judgment is nothing but death warrant to Karnataka. But I will appeal to the people to maintain peace.”

