Deve Gowda says he will continue legal battle over BMIC

Frustrated with what he called “apathy” of the government in pursing the case in Supreme Court over Bengaluru-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday said he would appeal to the Apex Court to club his application relating to the project with the government’s while hearing the case.

The case will come up for hearing in Supreme Court on Friday.

Praising the commitment of Mamata Banerjee Government in returning the land to the farmers at Singur, Mr. Gowda regretted that the Karnataka Government was not keen on returning 2000 acres of land acquired for the project.

“I don’t know why Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had taken a hard stand on the issue in beginning, mellowed down later,” said Mr. Gowda said. “As the government has failed in protecting farmers’ interest, I have decided to continue my legal battle.”

Expressing his apprehension over House Committee constituted to look in to the alleged irregularities in BMIC project, Mr. Gowda said that, he lost the confidence of government safeguarding interest of the farmers, who were losing land.