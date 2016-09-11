Various organisations staged protest demonstrations on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway in Mandya on Sunday against the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda inspected Krishnaraja Sagar Reservoir and other reservoirs in the Cauvery basin on Sunday. Photo: Special arrangement

Former PM says he will present his observations on ground realities before PM Narendra Modi

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, on Sunday, said he is contemplating presenting the ground realities on the poor storage of water in all four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin and the plight of farmers before the Supreme Court.

He was speaking to reporters at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Srirangapatna after conducting an aerial inspection of the reservoir, farm fields in the vicinity and waterways in the district. He also said that he would present his observations on the ground realities before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“I have already spoken to Mr. Modi, Mr. Siddaramaiah and the legal team led by Fali S. Nariman,” he said. Mr. Deve Gowda emphasised the urgency of protecting the standing crops in the Cauvery basin in Mandya district.

The state government had no choice but to comply with the Supreme Court’s direction and release water to Tamil Nadu. “If the state government had disobeyed, it would have resulted in an adverse effect on further proceedings, especially during the hearing of main application,” he opined.

The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo has expressed his severe displeasure over the nature of Cauvery agitations in the region. The agitators should not hold protests such as performing “thithi” of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and other leaders, he said.

Later, he left Mandya district to inspect other reservoirs in the Cauvery basin. He visited Hemavati reservoir along with JD(S) legislators and collected information about water available in the reservoir.

Speaking to presspersons at Goruru, he said: "I have conveyed the plight of farmers in Karnataka to the Prime Minister. I am doing an aerial survey of the reservoirs as well. I will submit a report to the Union Government on the actual position,” he said.

Regarding the protests over the issue, he said, “The matter has to be resolved through the courts, as the order for the release of Cauvery water was issued by the Supreme Court. We have capacity to hold more intensified protests, but that would do little to convince the courts on the issue.” He opined that the state government delayed responding to the petition filed by Tamil Nadu seeking excess water. “The State Government could have avoided this plight if it had filed its affidavit well in time,” he added.

Water release

As much as 8,500 cusecs of water is being released to the river from Hemavati reservoir. As on Sunday, the water level in the reservoir stood at 2,886.21 ft against the full reserve level of 2,922 ft. Water available in the reservoir is only 12.195 tmcft of which live storage is only 07.823 tmcft.

Support extended

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president B.S. Yeddyurappa extended his support to the farmers by participating in the ongoing Cauvery agitations near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue, off the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway on Sunday. However, the response to his programme was poor with the participation of just a few BJP workers.

Mr. Yeddyurappa criticised the state government for its “failure” in handling the issue. He urged the state government to give compensation of Rs. 25,000 an acre each to farmers of the Cauvery basin as they were losing crops owing to the crisis.

Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti (MZRHS) leader G. Made Gowda, former minister M.S. Atmananda and others were present.

