Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the century-old Devaraja Market, a portion of which had collapsed recently, will be fully demolished and a new market constructed in its place with a cellar for parking vehicles.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new buildings of the Government Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College and Hospital and the Government Ayurveda Hi-tech Panchakarma Hospital on K.R.S. Road here.

The Chief Minister said the decision was taken on the basis of a task force report.

With regard to another century-old heritage structure, Lansdowne Building, he said its fate will be decided only after getting the technical committee’s report.

The renovation of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building had been suspended following the collapse of a portion of the market on August 28. Fortunately, there were no casualties as the portion had been evacuated for renovation work.

The task force constituted by the State government to assess the structural viability of the market building had recommended razing and reconstructing over the 130-year-old structure.

Mr. Siddaramaiah went around the new buildings and also tried his hand at using a treadmill there. District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Vasu and M.K. Somashekar, and Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa were among those present.