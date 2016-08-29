A view of the northern entrance of Devaraja Market in Mysuru, a major portion of which collapsed on Sunday. The debris with furniture can be seen in the background.

On Monday, authorities began to take stock of the situation following the collapse of a portion of the historic Devaraja Market in the city and plan to clear debris besides dismantling the weakened structure.

Structural engineers and conservation architects are on the spot to assess the damage and ascertain if any portion of it could be retrieved. However, the growing sentiment among councillors and elected representatives is their demand to demolish the entire portion to pave way for a new structure on similar lines.

The main entrance of the Devaraja Market from Dhanvantri Road collapsed on Sunday. Fortunately, there was no casualty as the entire block was cleared of tenants more than four months ago and the area was out of bounds for the public. Vehicle entry towards the site from Sayyaji Rao Road and Dhanvantri Road has been blocked and public approach has been curtailed to enable the authorities to clear the debris.

Meanwhile, conservation and restoration of the Devaraja Market taken up at a cost of nearly Rs. 9 crore and of the Lansdowne Building has been stopped till the authorities take a fresh view in the light of the present developments.

Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa confirmed that conservation and restoration works on both buildings have been stopped with immediate affect. “We will speak to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and place our views to call off the project and demolish the structures in entirety to pave way for new buildings as both these buildings are weak,’’ he said.

Home Minister seeks audit

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who visited the site on Monday, directed Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials to conduct an audit of the heritage structures of Mysuru and submit a report. The report would be placed before the Cabinet for a suitable decision. Mysuru has more than 200 heritage structures, many of them under private ownership, and lack maintenance.

Deputy Commissioner Ranadeep, who also inspected the site, said he had spoken to the district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and apprised him of the situation. He said the Minister had stated that he has an open mind on whether the structure should be built anew or if it can be restored.

Meanwhile, conservation architect Ravi Gundu Rao, who is also advising MCC on conservation issues, said that a team of experts from National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures, IIT Madras, has been invited to assess the damage and submit a report.