Devanur writes open letter to Hegde

more-in

Noted Kannada writer and member of the national committee of Swaraj India, Devanur Mahadeva, has written an open letter to Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde, taking him on for his statement on secularism, secularists, and the Constitution.

Taking a dig at his statement that secularists are people who do not know their “parental blood”, Mr. Mahadeva said in his letter marked by metaphors: “Hatred is your father and intolerance your mother. Illusion is your character and lies are the entire treasure of your knowledge.”

In the two-page letter, Mr. Mahadeva mocked Mr. Hegde’s understanding of the history of caste system and urged him to read and understand the writings of social reformer Jyotiba Phule. He said it was “fortunate” that the Constitution came into being under the guidance of Babasaheb Ambedkar. “Bharatamata is saved because Dr. Ambedkar was given the responsibility of drafting the Constitution. It is better for people like you to understand that every amendment to the Constitution should meet the aspirations in the Constitution.”

Quoting Jnanpith writer Kuvempu’s observation that fights should be among equals, he said, “Wrestlers should at least wear loin cloth. I cannot wrestle with those who come without even that.” Asking him to read Kuvempu, Mr. Mahadeva said it would help save some dignity even in streetfights. He concluded by thanking Mr. Hegde for providing an equivalence for the word “secularism” by using the word “Sahana Dharma” or “Religion of Tolerance”. Calling this the hallmark of every religion, he said, “I am indebted to Mr. Hegde for offering the phrase.”