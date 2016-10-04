When the country was celebrating the 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, the prevalence of Devadasi system has been reported in a remote village in Sindhanur taluk in Raichur district.

As per the Devadasi system, also known as ‘Jasavi system’ or ‘Jogiti system’, a young girl, usually from the Dalit community, is ceremoniously dedicated or married to a deity. Later, she is being sexually exploited by the powerful in the village.

As per a complaint lodged at Sindhanur Rural police station by Gopal Naik, project officer, Devadasi Rehabilitation Programme, Raichur, on Sunday, Ramakka (name changed) was recently “dedicated” to God Kanakaraya at a temple in Kanakagiri village in Gangavathi taluk in Koppal district. According to the police, the incident came to light when a social activist working for eradication of the Devadasi system visited the victim’s house recently and reported about it to the officers.

Sindhanur Rural police have booked a case against the victim’s mother, who is also a victim of the Devadasi system, under Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act, 1982.

“The victim is physically challenged. She has told the officers working under the Devadasi Rehabilitation Programme that she voluntarily got ‘dedicated’ as she had lost hopes of getting married because of her physical disability. We will investigate the case,” Ramesh Rotti, circle police inspector, told The Hindu .