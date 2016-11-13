Deputy Commissioner M. Lokesh has written letters to tahsildars of all seven taluks in the district asking them to submit him a detailed report on encroachment of government property in urban and rural areas in their limits.

The tahsildars have been directed to identify encroached properties and submit a detailed report, along with the necessary documents of such assets, including ownership records and maps. The district administration will soon launch a drive to reclaim government property that has been encroached upon, he said at an interaction programme organised by Shivamogga Press Trust in the city on Saturday.

Violation of rules

Mr. Lokesh said that many commercial buildings in downtown areas of Shivamogga city including Park Extension, Tilak Nagar, Durgigudi and Savalanga Road have been constructed by violating rules related to reserving parking and setback space.

The parking of vehicles in a haphazard manner has added to the traffic woes in these localities. Mr. Lokesh said that he has asked the Commissioner to prepare a list of commercial buildings in downtown areas that that have failed to abide by the rules related to parking and setback space. If the violations are serious, demolition of a part of such buildings is inevitable, he said.

Felling of trees

Commenting on the incidents of chopping trees in forests and then submitting applications for these patches of land for title deeds under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 being reported in the district regularly, he said that according to the law, title deeds can be conferred for forest land subject to cultivation prior to the year 2005. The district administration will take a decision as per the existing laws while disposing the applications submitted for title deeds under Forest Rights Act, 2006, he added.

