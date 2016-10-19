Students and youths under the age of 30 years, who have innovative ideas to make the twin cities ‘smarter,’ now have an opportunity to pitch their ideas and also get the initial funding required for their projects.

Hubballi-based Deshpande Foundation is inviting ideas under Leaders Accelerating Development (LEAD) programme for promoting social entrepreneurship experiments in the region.

The chosen ideas will be provided mentorship, operational and financial assistance from LEAD. And the best executed ideas and leaders will also get an opportunity to be a part of the Yuva Summit, an international youth conference slated to be held in the last week of January next year.

In a release, the Foundation said that students pursuing degree, diploma and engineering courses or youth under 30 can participate. The last date for registration is November 15.

Ideas can be submitted to http://www.leadcampus.org/leadershipchallenge/, 30 best ideas would be shortlisted. For details, call 9900035214 or 9900053763.