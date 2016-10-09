M. Kanagavalli, Deputy Commissioner, underlined the need for the officials of Labour department and Child Labour Project and other departments concerned to work together to make the district free of child labour.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of implementing the child labour eradication programme here recently, Ms. Kanagavalli also wanted the officials to review the survey report of the school dropouts to reconfirm the figures.

She pointed out that domestic chores was said to be the main reason for children dropping out from schools and wanted the officials to verify it with the help of officials and obtain a report based on which steps would be taken to rehabilitate them.

Shamarao, Labour officer, informed the meeting that laws against child labour had been made very stringent and Child Labour laws could be invoked even when 18-year old was hired in hazardous works and there was provision for the officials concerned to lodge complaint against the violators.

He also informed that a training programme will be held very soon to educate the district and taluk level officials about the law

When Mr. Shamarao informed that cooperation from the Health Department was also not forthcoming, Ms. Kanagavalli assured to give suitable instructions to District Health officer and District Surgeon in this regard.