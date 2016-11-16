Vrukshalaksha Andolana, Karnataka, an organisation that deals with the protection of the environment, has demanded that both the Forest and Revenue Departments work in tandem to prevent encroachment of forest land in the district.

A delegation of functionaries of the organisation including Ananth Hegde Ashisara, B.H. Raghavendra, Ravi Haniya, Aneguli Subba Rao, Venkatesh K., Ashoka Tumari and others, held a discussion with Deputy Commissioner M. Lokesh in this regard here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashisara, who is also ex-chairman of Western Ghat Task force, has expressed concerns that after the government began to implement the Forest Rights Act, 2006, through various campaigns in the district, incidents of fresh encroachment of forest land have increased.

According to an estimate, more than one lakh acres of forest land have been encroached upon in the district in the past four years. The trees on forest land are chopped and application for title deeds over such patches are being submitted under the Forest Rights Act.

Both the Revenue and Forest Department officials should act together to avoid fresh encroachment.

The documents related to boundaries, surveys and sketches of forest land should be properly maintained to keep encroachment in check. Applications for title deeds over newly encroached forest land should be rejected and the encroached land should be reclaimed, Mr. Ashisara said.

Objection

Mr. Ashisara has also pressed for the withdrawal of the 30,000 hectares of forest land leased to Mysore Paper Mills(MPM), a public sector undertaking in Bhadravati, to raise captive plantation of acacia, eucalyptus and other varieties of trees that could provide pulp and other raw material for the factory to produce paper. Raising monoculture plantations in Western Ghat region is unscientific.

Other violations

Moreover, various provisions of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 were violated in maintenance of the plantations. More incidents of starting fires in plantations, in the name of removal of weeds, are being reported. The condition to raise 10 per cent natural forest in captive plantations after each harvest of the pulpwood is also not being followed, he held.

Environmentalists have also requested that the district administration take measures to dig trenches around kanu, the forest on revenue land in the district, and to initiate stern action against those who cultivate ginger in a clandestine manner in the forest.