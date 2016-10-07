Taking exception to individuals and political parties seeking proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army across the LoC, National General Secretary of BJP Ram Lal has called on the youths to use cyberspace to denounce those “speaking the language of Pakistan” on surgical strikes.

Launching a signature campaign seeking Pakistan to be declared as a terror State organised by the Yuva Morcha of the BJP on the BVB College campus here on Wednesday, Mr. Ram Lal said that the differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be a reason for doubting the bravery of the Indian soldiers.

Mr. Ram Lal said that with the BJP coming to power at the Centre, there had been a paradigm shift in the way the country handled security and acts of terrorism. The entire country had hailed the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army on terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). However, at a time when the whole country should be with the government, questioning the veracity of the strikes would not augur well, he said.

State President of the BJP and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa said that after the terror attack at Uri, India had managed to isolate Pakistan diplomatically at international forums and consequently, the international community had not raised questions over the surgical strikes by India on terror camps in Pakistan.

Mr. Yeddyurappa said that at a time when the international economic scenario was gloomy, India’s economy was stable and growing under the rule of the BJP at the Centre.

He called upon the youths to remain united in the interest of the country.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, the former Minister Basavaraj Bommai, vice-chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar and others were present.