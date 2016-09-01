As many as 27 positive cases of dengue have been reported in Kalaburagi district in the past four months. One of the victims, from a village in Sedam taluk, had succumbed to the fever while others had recovered.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sajjanshetty told The Hindu in Kalaburagi on Wednesday that 19 cases of dengue had been reported in the month of August while five cases had been reported in July and three in May. Chandramma (55) of Ragapur village in Sedam taluk who tested positive for dengue on August 11 was the only victim who did not survive.

Dr. Sajjashetty said that so far, the blood of more than 330 patients with the symptoms of dengue fever were subjected to laboratory tests for dengue and malaria fever and 27 were found to be positive. Except for one patient from Surpur in Yadgir district, all others who tested positive were from different parts of Kalaburagi district. Out of the total 330 blood samples, 130 were tested during August.

He added that while 11 positive cases were reported from Kalaburagi taluk, seven were reported in Sedam taluk, three from Chincholi, two from Chitapur and one each from Aland, Jewargi and Afsalpur in Kalaburagi district and Surpur in Yadgir district.