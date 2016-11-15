In Mysuru, the real estate sector records around 40 p.c. slump in transactions

The impact of demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes is being felt in the real estate sector, which recorded around 40 per cent slump in transaction in Mysuru.

The worst hit is the sale and resale of plots, which entails high volume of cash, unlike the sale of built or ready-to-occupy apartments that are loan-based. A dip in transactions was seen when the demonetisation move was announced on Tuesday night, said senior sub-registrar of Mysuru South M. Vivek.

He told The Hindu that the slump in the Mysuru south office was about 15 per cent but it was as high as 40 per cent in three other sub-registrar offices in the city. “Against the average 40 site registrations per day in the Mysuru South office, the figures have come down by 15 per cent and there is a dip in high-value transactions,” he added. However, there was a property registration of Rs. 8.9 crore during this period, Mr. Vivek said.

Between Wednesday and Friday, the revenue earned was around Rs.1.3 crore in the Mysuru south office. However, stakeholders, including builders, aver that the slump in real estate transaction was higher. A prominent real estate agent, also into writing deeds, said transactions and registration of sites are down by 50 per cent and only properties with bank loans are being registered. “The scenario will prevail till March 2017 and real estate value will crash further to benefit commoners,” he said.

The real estate market in Mysuru was already stagnating and hence, unless there is a distress sale, sellers are expected to hold on to their property to create an artificial scarcity in the long run, according to him.

However, the Builders Association of India, Mysuru centre, averred that purchase of flats and apartments by the salaried class has not been affected as funding is through loan. Demonetisation will mostly impact sale of sites, BAI said.

But, there is a perception that sale of high-end luxury apartments and properties will be affected.