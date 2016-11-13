The cash counters of Vani Vilas Water Works of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) are ringing with people rushing to pay tax dues.

The MCC had launched a special tax collection drive to collect water bills worth Rs. 130 crore, but the response was not encouraging. When the MCC announced that it would accept the banned Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes towards the payment of water bills and property tax, people made use of the opportunity and cleared their dues.

Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa told The Hindu that the MCC received Rs. 90 lakh towards water dues since Friday. A sum of Rs. 1 crore was collected in the form of property tax in one day. “We will work on Sunday till 6.30 p.m. and on Monday too. Taxpayers can make use of the facility,” he said.

A staff at the MCC counter said: “Many are coming to clear their water dues using the banned notes. This is revenue for us.”

Similar scenes were seen at the bill collection counters of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation since provision had been made for paying electricity bills. Queues outside the counters were long and most people paid using the banned notes.