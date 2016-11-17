The demonetisation of Rs. 500 and 1,000 notes has helped Hassan City Municipal Council increase its revenue. Within a week after the demonetisation came into effect, the CMC received as much as Rs.72 lakh in the form of property tax and other payments due to the council.

The CMC had collected only Rs.78 lakh till November 8 when the decision of demonetisation was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We recorded an increase in the revenue as we accepted the old currency notes,” said CMC president H.S. Anil Kumar. As the banks would be accepting the old notes till December 30, the CMC had continued with collecting the old notes.

Kandaya Adalat

Mr. Anil Kumar, at a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, said the CMC would hold a Kandaya Adalat on November 22 and 23, to help the public settle their disputes related to taxes. “The council had invited suggestions from the public on improving the services. Many had suggested holding a Kandaya Adalat so that many issues related to the property tax could be settled. Following the advice, we have decided to hold the adalat,” he said.

Further, he said the CMC would make names of those who had not cleared the tax dues public soon.