K. Raviraj Hegde, president, Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers Cooperative Union, speaking after inaugurating the 63rdAll India Cooperative Week in Udupi on Monday.

Customers are ready to repay their loans, accepting it is a problem, says co-ops. union president

Kishan Hegde Kolkebail, president, Udupi District Cooperatives Union, said on Monday that the Union government’s move to demonetise currency notes in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 has hit the cooperative sector hard.

He was speaking at the 63rd All India Cooperative Week celebrations organised by the State Federation of Cooperatives, District Cooperatives Union and Udupi Taluk Industrial Cooperative Society, here.

Mr. Kolkebail said that the demonetisation had reduced the cash flow to cooperative societies. These societies could only remit cash to the commercial banks. Though customers were ready to repay their loans, accepting it had become a problem.

Cooperative societies were not official agents for exchanging currency. Only banks registered with the Reserve Bank of India could exchange currency. The cooperatives sector had urged the government to give some relaxation to it, Mr. Kolkebail said.

In his inaugural speech, K. Raviraj Hegde, president, Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union, said that there were 225 cooperative societies in Udupi district. The working capital of these societies put together was estimated at Rs. 5,000 crore.

They were producing more services to the people than the commercial banks in rural areas.

About the Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union, he said that nearly 4 lakh litres of milk was being collected daily from the dairy farmers in the district.

The farmers were getting close to Rs. 35 per litre including incentive.

Due to the collection of milk from dairy farmers and their sale in urban centres, nearly Rs. 14 crore was moving from urban areas to rural areas in the region. This showed how cooperative sector was helping the people in the rural areas. It was easier for people to get loans from the cooperative societies than commercial banks, Mr. Hegde, said.

Kokkarne Surendranath Shetty, associate professor, MGM College, delivered a lecture on importance of cooperative societies. Arun Kumar Shetty, president of Udupi Taluk Industrial Cooperative Society; Meenakshi Bannanje, president, Udupi City Municipal Council; Amrita Krishnamurthy, municipal councillor; Praveen B. Nayak, Deputy Registrar of Cooperatives; and Vittal Sherigar, Deputy Director, Cooperatives Audit Department, were present.