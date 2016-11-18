For Enet Informatics, a firm engaged in providing training in computer operations for rural youths in Shiralakoppa in Shivamogga district, demonetisation has come as a boon.

Naveen Kumar M., director of the firm, told The Hindu that many candidates, who had completed training, had not paid the fee amount. After the announcement by the Union government to withdraw Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 denomination notes last Tuesday, at Enet Informatics, the demonetised notes were accepted as fee from the candidates who had enrolled for the courses on earlier date. A major chunk of students, who had turned defaulters have cleared their fee by making payment in Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes. Of Rs. 1.50 lakh that had remained due from the students from past one year, Rs. one lakh was cleared on Wednesday and Thursday, he added.