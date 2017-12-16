Demand for creating new districts by dividing Belagavi

more-in

The movement seeking creation of new districts by dividing Belagavi has slowly begun in the district. There were some protests in Gokak and Chikkodi and some organisations submitted memoranda to the government to create new districts headquartered in these two towns.

Two vans were damaged in Gokak on Friday when angry protesters stoned vehicles. Police forces have been stationed in Gokak to avoid disturbances.

Schools and colleges in Gokak remained closed and protesters closed down government and private offices. Bar Association and district agitation committee leaders burnt tyres at junctions and staged a protest at the Sangolli Rayanna Circle.

The Bar Association and other organisations in Chikkodi decided that their protest will be non-violent. They stood in silence for sometime and submitted a memorandum to the government.

District agitation committee president Balasaheb Waddar, Bar Association president K. Kalmesh, Sri Allama Prabhu Swami of Chinchani Mutt, and others were present.

‘No objection’

On Saturday, on receiving a memorandum for the formation of Gokak district, Prakash Hukkeri, Lok Sabha member from Chikkodi, said that he had no objection to two new districts being formed. He said a single Belagavi district with 14 taluks would be unwieldy and difficult to administer. It is in the interest of the people that the district be divided, he said.

However, pro-Kannada organisations have opposed such plans, saying dividing the district would lead to weakening the Kannada cause. “We will decide on the methods of protest after holding a meeting of all Kannada organisations under the leadership of Patil Puttappa this week,” Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of Kannada organisations, said.