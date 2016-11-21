After banks dedicated an exclusive day for senior citizens to exchange the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, there is a feeling that such a provision should also be extended to farmers and women. The Union government had asked the banks to exchange the demonetised notes of elderly citizens and its own customers on Saturday since the rush — soon after the banks reopened after demonetisation — had stopped the elderly from visiting the banks.

The move was welcomed by senior citizens who made use of the opportunity and got their notes exchanged and deposited the demonetised currencies into their accounts in most banks across the city on Saturday.

“Why can’t a similar provision be extended for farmers and women?” asked Devaraja Attahalli, a farmer from T. Narsipur taluk. Such a move will help many farmers who cannot go to the banks and stand in long queues to get the work done leaving their farming activities behind, he said.

“It will mean a lot to farmers if banks throw open their doors exclusively for them in this hour of cash crisis ahead of the harvest season,” he added.

According to those involved in farmers’ movement here, most farmers have their accounts in nationalised and cooperative banks since opening of bank accounts were mandatory for availing crop loans.

A special provision for attending to the services of women can also be considered besides farmers, they felt.