Legislators, MPs and other leaders of the Valmiki community will take a delegation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during November to urge upon him to extend the enhanced reservation benefits to Scheduled Tribes, B. Sriramulu, MP and leader of Valmiki community said.

Speaking to presspersons on Friday to give details about a Valmiki community convention scheduled at Lingasugur in Raichur district on October 23, Mr. Sriramulu said that though the Central government had enhanced the reservation benefits from 3.5 percent to 7.5 percent, the State government was dilly-dallying over extending it even after orders from Supreme Court and High Court, which was unfortunate.

Criticising the State government for delaying extending the additional benefits, he said he was pained over it.

The community leaders, cutting across party lines, were in support of the demand and were of the unanimous view that the State government was not spending adequately for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes.

He said that demand for enhancing the reservation benefits was among other things, including inadequate spending of funds allotted to STs would be discussed at length at the ensuing convention and chalk out a further course of action to get them conceded.

“Apart from taking a delegation to Chief Minister, we are also contemplating to launch a movement, with our religious head of Valmiki Gurupeetha in the lead, to ensure that our demands are fulfilled,” he said.

To a question, he said that if BJP came to power in the next Assembly election, it would definitely extend the enhanced reservation benefits.