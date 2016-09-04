A delegation consisting of legislators and MPs from the district led by Small-Scale Industries Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek additional funds for expediting development works in rural areas in the district.

A decision to this effect was taken at a Karnataka Development Programme review meeting here on Saturday.

This followed a suggestion from the Minister who was responding to complaints that development works were either not being taken up or were left incomplete for the past three years owing to lack of funds. Mr. Jarkiholi said that Belagavi district was too big and needed additional funds for development works.

“Let us all go together and request the Chief Minister to provide additional funds on the lines of the Chief Minister’s special grant of Rs.100 crore given to city municipal corporations.”

Umesh V. Katti and other legislators expressed their displeasure over the failure of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to distribute APL cards to a large number of applicants. Mr. Katti said that 7,000 people in Hukkeri taluk were yet to get the cards.

Mr. Katti pointed out that frequent changes in norms had only led to harassment of applicants.

When Mr. Katti said that 219 schools of the total 500 in Hukkeri taluk needed immediate repair, Chief Executive Officer of the Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Gautam Bagadi said that the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction of Belagavi and Chikkodi education districts had sought Rs. 44.21 crore to take up repair of school buildings and the matter was being followed up.

Balachandra L. Jarkiholi, MLA, demanded an inquiry into the substandard works taken up by the Karnataka Land Army Corporation in 13 villages of Arabhavi Assembly constituency and action against guilty officials and contractors.

When Anand Mamani, MLA, pointed out that the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company was delaying electrification of nearly 300 IP sets sanctioned under the Ganga Kalyan scheme in the district, Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram gave a two- month deadline to the authorities to provide electricity connection to the beneficiaries.

Superintendent of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda urged the legislators and MPs to contribute from their local areas development fund to install closed-circuit television cameras in towns and cities in their respective constituencies.