Farmers in the catchment areas are anxious as wateris yet to be released from the Narayanpur reservoir.— PHOTO: RAJENDRA SINGH HAJERI

The delay in releasing water through canals from the Narayanpur reservoir by Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited has become a major cause of worry among farmers in the catchment area. Farmers who are anxiously waiting for the KBJNL advisory committee to hold a meeting for taking a final decision on releasing water, feel that more the delay in releasing water, higher the crop loss for the Rabi season.

Several farmers who are ready to start sowing are in a dilemma whether to start farming activities or not as their fields have not received water and there is no clarity when the advisory committee meeting would be held.

With over six lakh hectares of land dependent on the reservoir for irrigation, farmers have been demanding that the government hold the meeting soon and start releasing water.

The advisory committee meets to finalise the date and the quantum of water to be released for irrigation, which is decided based on the availability of water in the reservoir.

With water not being released so far for the Rabi season, KBJNL has suggested that the farmers cultivate crops that needed only limited water.

Sources said that though the dam now has around 30.5 tmcft of water, which is better compared to the last two years, officials are studying various aspects, including the availability of water till April next year, before deciding on water release.

“The decision cannot be taken in a haste as we have to see how much water would remain in the dam till April for drinking purposes after fulfilling irrigation requirements,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, farmers have started building pressure on the officials to call for a meeting immediately.