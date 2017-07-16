Delay in results derails VTU students’ career opportunities

more-in

Engineering students of colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) are dealing with anxiety yet again, this time owing to delay in their results.

The most affected are the final-year students. Around 60,000 final-year students in over 190 colleges affiliated to VTU have their fingers crossed. Many of them had to defer their admissions to universities abroad because of the delay in their results. In addition, thousands of students, who have been placed in companies, are unable to start work as the firms are insisting on their results to process their joining dates.

Lost chance

A parent of a final-year student, who completed her examination in the third week of June, said she had applied for an MS degree in universities in New Zealand and Australia. “The varsities said they would give us a seat if we get the results in mid-July, as the academic year starts on July 21. But, we were unable to do so and my daughter lost an opportunity,” he said, adding that other students too are facing a similar situation.

The principal of a city-based engineering college said that around a dozen students from his college were waiting to join foreign universities in July and August. “Students are anxious as they will have to process loans and complete visa formalities quickly if they want to keep their seats,” he said.

A final-year electrical and electronics engineering student of a private city college said he had applied to two companies hoping to secure a job.

But to his disappointment, both companies have told him to get back after the results are announced.

Joining dates awaited

Students who have secured job offers through college placements too, will get joining dates only after they submit their results to the prospective employers. Students also point out that their counterparts in autonomous colleges have already got their results and started work.

The delay, college managements point out, is a result of a cascading effect as the university failed to give the odd semester results as well as the re-evaluation results on time, and had to postpone the even semester examinations. The results of the odd semester examinations held in December 2016 were announced in May and the re-evaluation results were announced in June.

Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said some students had approached him. “We will try to help them. I have asked the university authorities to get in touch with foreign consulates so that they can intervene.”

The VTU authorities said the final-year answer scripts were being evaluated and they were doing their best to announce results soon. VTU Registrar (Evaluation) Satish Annigeri said the final year results would be announced on July 31, while the results of the remaining semesters would be out on August 7.