Payments to private hospitals providing cashless treatment under government health schemes have not been released for months now. As a result, many private hospitals are not keen on providing treatment to beneficiaries, while a few others have reportedly asked them to pay to avail themselves of treatment.

A beneficiary, Madevi of Nanjangud, said a private hospital refused to provide treatment under the Vajpayee Arogya Suraksha (VAS) scheme saying it had not received funds from the government for the last three months. Similarly, Lakhmamma of Hunsur said a private hospital had informed that cashless treatment had been suspended temporarily. However, the hospital authorities told her that they would provide treatment if she paid up.

The management of a few private hospitals, on the condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that payment under schemes such as VAS, Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, and Mukyamantri Santwana Yojana have not been made since three months despite several reminders. The lack of funds had made it difficult for them to provide treatment under the schemes.

Meanwhile, official sources said many of the schemes were offered under the World Bank aid, which provided financial assistance for five years. Since the assistance period is over, the government has to make provisions for grants under health schemes. “We are in a transition period and the government will soon find a solution to this,” the officials said.

They further said that hitherto bills of private hospitals were cleared once in 15 days, and authorities were insisting that private hospitals submit bills within 15 days of completion of the procedures. According to the sources, over 195 hospitals were empanelled in the State and over 15 hospitals in Mysuru. JSS, Vikram, Apollo, Jayadeva, CSI Mission hospital, Radiant, and Cauvery Bhanavi hospitals are among the those empanelled under different health schemes.