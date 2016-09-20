The activists of the district unit of Karnataka Rajya Kabbu Belegarara Sangha staged a protest in Bhadravati on Monday demanding that the State government take necessary measures to resume production at the sugar factory of Mysore Paper Mills, a public sector unit.

Addressing the gathering, N.H. Deva Kumar, district unit president of the Sangha, said that sugarcane is cultivated on 4,000 hectares in the district and a major chunk of the farmers sell their produce to MPM.

Though sugarcane is ready for harvesting, MPM has not yet entered into a buyback agreement with the farmers this year. The delay in commencement of production at MPM has created apprehensions among the sugarcane growers, he said.

Though there is a great demand for sugarcane from the local jaggery units, farmers are eager to supply their produce to MPM as the firm has maintained transparency with regard to weighing and payment.

The legal problems regarding the resumption of production at MPM have been cleared.

The State government should immediately provide necessary financial assistance for the management of MPM to resume production, he said.

The protesters also blocked road for some time at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle. Kurubur Shantakumar, president of the Sangha, took part in the protest.