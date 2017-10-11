Deepavali deal: Celebrate on board the Golden Chariot

The special Dasara package offered this year is said to have evoked good response, with the trip for the finale fully booked and the previous trip managing a 25% booking.

After a “reasonably good” Dasara season, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is hoping to draw more passengers to its luxury train — the Golden Chariot — by announcing a Deepavali package for Indian and foreign travellers.

The Deepavali offer, which is available for trips scheduled for October 16 and 23 on the ‘Pride of the South’ itinerary, is available at a discount of 40%.

The special Dasara package offered this year is said to have evoked good response, with the trip for the finale fully booked and the previous trip managing a 25% booking. Last year, the package did not have many takers.

“We were encouraged to launch the Deepavali offer after a promising Dasara season. Enquiries for the Deepavali tour are on and we are hoping for good bookings with holidays available for the festive season. This is another opportunity to experience the royalty on board the Golden Chariot at subsidised rates,” said KSTDC managing director Kumar Pushkar.

Mr. Pushkar said the tour starts from three nights to seven nights and there is an option of choosing shorter versions depending on customer convenience.

The seven-night, eight-day trip covers Kabini, Srirangapatna, Mysuru, Hassan, Belur, Halebid, Shravanabelagola, the two World Heritage sites Hampi and Pattadakal, Badami and Goa. The trip starts and ends in Bengaluru.

The daily tariff for Indians is ₹13,200, while for foreigners it is ₹22,600. The package includes accommodation, meals and sightseeing. Both Indian and continental cuisines are available on board.

“If people are keen to cover only Hampi and Pattadakal, they can opt for the packed-in version of the journey. The shorter versions are available suiting the choice of passengers,” he said.

The KSTDC saw good revenue this September thanks to the Dasara season. “We registered a 72% jump in revenue during the month with our tour packages, hotels and the Golden Chariot doing well,” Mr. Pushkar said.