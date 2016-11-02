cultural extravaganza:(Top) Artistes putting up an entertaining show; (bottom left) Minister for Public WorksH.C. Mahadevappa taking the salute at the march past, and the deity of Bhuvaneshwari being taken out as part of theKarnataka Rajyotsava Day procession in Mysuru on Tuesday.— photos: special arrangement

Youth must understand that using the language will not affect their status, he says

Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa has expressed concern over the decline in use of Kannada in large cities of the State.

“One wonders whether Kannada exists at all in large cities,” said Dr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, while participating in the Karnataka Rajyotsava Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Describing the atmosphere in large cities, where usage of Kannada had reduced as “shocking”, he said it had become inevitable to make the youth understand that use of Kannada will not affect their status. If such initiatives are not taken, a question mark arises over the survival of Kannada, he said.

Dr. Mahadevappa identified lack of proper communication to the general public to be among reasons for the challenges faced by the society in the health sector. “If the necessary information is provided to the public in their mother tongue, we can expect things to change in the coming days,” he added.

He also said there was a need for the society to work towards ensuring greater opportunities for Kannadigas in the field of education and employment.

Floral tribute

Earlier, Dr. Mahadevappa offered floral tribute to the deity of Bhuvaneshwari in Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the north gate of Mysuru palace and hoisted the Kannada flag to mark the day.

A total of 18 persons from 11 different fields were felicitated for their service.

Later, he took the salute during a march past by the police personnel and flagged off a procession comprising various folk troupes. The procession passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Irwin Road and Ashoka Road before culminating at Town Hall.

Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, Deputy Mayor Vanita Prasanna, MLAs M.K. Somashekar and G.T. Deve Gowda, besides Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep were among those present.

Cultural programme

A cultural event by students and artistes was held at Kalamandira in the evening.