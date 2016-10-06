Cauvery row and earlier ban on pvt. vehicles to the hill contribute to the fall

The Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year, particularly during the annual Dasara festival. But, the number of devotees visiting the hill shrine has dwindled during the ongoing festival season, ostensibly on account of the Cauvery agitation.

The temple began witnessing a drop in the number of devotees visiting the shrine from the first week of September this year ever since the Cauvery dispute between Karnataka and neighbouring Tamil Nadu reared its head again.

The arrival of devotees failed to pick up even during the first five days of Dasara, lamented the temple authorities. The district administration’s decision to ban private vehicles atop Chamundi Hills in the light of the difficulty the authorities faced in managing the crowd as well as tackling the parking chaos during Ashada Fridays and previous Dasara festivals also appeared ill-timed as the ban on private vehicles further affected arrival of tourists.

The district administration, however, had made arrangements for parking of private vehicles near the Lalitha Mahal Helipad from where KSRTC buses would ferry devotees to the temple free. “For a lot of tourists, time factor is also important. They will not like to lose time by parking their vehicles and take a bus to the hilltop,” said Prasad T.M., Executive Officer, Chamundeshwari Temple.

However, the ban on entry of private vehicles to Chamundi Hills was lifted on Tuesday.

The hill, which used to be swarming with devotees and tourists during Dasara, has remained relatively deserted this year.

With the total number of devotees visiting the temple for free darshan estimated to be three times the number of devotees who purchase tickets, the temple authorities estimated that around 1.5 lakh devotees had visited the shrine during September 2015. But, the number during September this year is estimated to be not more than 75,000 to 80,000, the officials added .