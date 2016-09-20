The members of the district unit of Janata Dal (Secular) took out a procession and staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office on Monday urging the State government to declare Chitradurga district as drought affected and also to announce a special package to take up drought relief work.

The agitators took out a procession from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, passing through main streets of the city and culminated outside the DC’s office. They raised slogans against the district administration and the State government.

Memorandum

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through DC Srirangaiah, JD(S) district president Yashodhar stated that the district had experienced severe drought for the past five years and this year too, there was no hope of rainfall. Since farmers had availed of loans to take up sowing, they were now in severe debt.

“If the State government failed to take immediate steps by means of drought relief work, it could result in more farmers committing suicide. The State government should immediately declare the district ‘drought affected’ and announce a special package,” Mr. Yashodhar stated.

He also said that the ground water table across all the six taluks has depleted while borewells have also dried up. He urged the district administration to make arrangements to supply drinking water to people in rural areas and also supple water and fodder to animals.

Demand for survey

He demanded the district administration be asked to conduct a survey of maize, groundnut, sunflower, cotton, onion and coconut crops that are withering owing to scanty rainfall and announce suitable compensation to farmers, the memorandum added.