Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna on Wednesday expressed disappointment at the fact that the State government has declared only four taluks in the district — Hassan, Arsikere, Arkalgud, and Belur — as drought-hit.

After laying the foundation stone for public works worth over Rs. 15 crore at Shantigrama hobli, he told reporters that the remaining four taluks too should be declared drought-hit.

“The government has ignored the four other taluks, including Holenarsipur which I represent. During the special legislature session, I, along with Shravanabelagola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and Sakleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to include the four taluks in the list,” he said. He added that he has also sought relief for the farmers who suffered losses owing to rain failure.

The MLA said a project has been proposed to provide drinking water to all houses in Dudda and Shantigrama hoblis from the canals of Hemavathi reservoir. “The proposal has been submitted to the government. I am hopeful that the government will approve it. All hobli centres need to be developed on the lines of taluk centres,” Mr. Revanna said.