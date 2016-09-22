The Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat has welcomed the decision of the State government to rename the Karnataka State Women University as Akkamahadevi State Women’s University with immediate effect.

The General Secretary of the parishat Apparao Akkoni, in a statement issued in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi for conceding to the long-pending demand of the parishat.

A decision to rename the university was taken at the cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Mr. Akkoni recalled the resolution passed at the 12th Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Sammelana held in Vijayapura couple of years ago demanding the State government rename the university after the 12th century social reformer Saint Akkamahadevi, who was also a contemporary of Mahatma Basaveshwar.