Finding a solution:Water conservation campaigner Rajendra Singh discussing the demand and availability of Cauvery water with officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., at the Krishnaraja Sagar near Srirangapatna in Mandya on Tuesday.

‘Rainwater harvesting, recharge of groundwater and rejuvenation of local water bodies needed’

Renowned conservationist Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the waterman of India – has said that community-driven water management or decentralised management of resources is the only solution to resolving water woes.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Singh said this could be achieved through conservation initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, facilitating the recharge of groundwater and rejuvenation of local water bodies. He was responding to a question on the ongoing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the sharing of Cauvery waters.

Mr. Singh pointed out that in an arid and dry region like Rajasthan, which gets poor rain, he was able to rejuvenate 11,600 water bodies. “There is no reason why Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which receive such heavy rainfall compared to Rajasthan, cannot do the same.”

In the context of the current dispute between the two riparian States, he said the judiciary, though he had the highest respect for it, could not resolve the water dispute. He said that the Parliament should take up the initiative.

“However, the Parliament has not discussed the Cauvery or other water disputes even once in the last few years. It should act as a bridge to bring the parties in dispute together and arrive at a solution,” he said.

‘Mere resource’

One of the factors accentuating the conflict situation on water issues was that people saw it as a mere resource to augment their prosperity, while nobody took any interest in rejuvenating the river and thereby its health so that it could benefit all, said Mr. Singh.

He also stressed upon the need for to re-look the cropping pattern based on the local availability of water besides enhancing the efficiency of water usage.

Expressing his opposition to the interlinking of rivers so that surplus water from one region could be transferred to water deficit areas elsewhere, he said that this would only transfer pollution and warned that the project would spell unmitigated environmental disaster for the country. “What is required is the linking of minds instead,” he said.

No privitisation

Mr. Singh opposed the nationalisation of rivers and said unlike the nationalisation of banks which benefited the public, nationalisation of rivers would only benefit multi-national companies who will channelise resources for business and pave the way for privatisation of water resources.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association, and others were present.