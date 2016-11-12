Vijay Kumar Saraswath (right), member, NITI Aayog, presenting gold medals to Rakshith, Kirti Gupta and Amith Agarwal during the seventh convocation of JSS University in Mysuru on Friday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Vijay Kumar Saraswath, member, NITI Ayog, has regretted that decent healthcare for most Indians is still a distant dream though the country's system was delivering effective and affordable care for foreigners.

Delivering the seventh convocation addresss of JSS University here on Friday, Dr. Saraswath said that the public financing of health at 1.04 per cent of the GDP was among the lowest in the world and hence an average Indian pays 70 percent of his healthcare cost out of his pocket.

He said people from across the globe were flocking to India for treatment in the areas of cardiac by-pass, bone-marrow transplants, hip replacements. Dwelling on the various health indices and parameters, Dr. Saraswath said that India figured poorly in various indicators like infant mortality and lagged behind not only emerging economies but many of the sub-Saharan countries.

“At 41 per one thousand births, the infant mortality rate in India is three times than in China, four times higher than in Sri Lanka and Thailand and even higher than in Bangladesh and Nepal. Equally discouraging were the inequities within the country and an infant born in Madhya Pradesh is six times more likely than his or her peer in Kerala to die before the first birthday,” he added.

The NITI Ayog member said poor health was exacting a rising toll on the Indian economy due to a high proportion of cardiovascular deaths occurring in the age band of 32 years to 64 years and the cost of treating them was staggering.

In all, 1,096 graduates were eligible to receive their degrees in the Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral levels in the faculties of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, management studies, life sciences, and biomedical Sciences.